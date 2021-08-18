Murray police searching for suspects in missing meerkat mystery

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for numerous individuals after the theft of at least one decorative meerkat from Fashion Place Mall.

“Murray Police are attempting to identify multiple individuals involved in a theft case,” said a Facebook post from Murray PD. “Individuals were seen on surveillance stealing decorative displays from the Fashion Place Mall. Please call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR21-23099 with any information about the individuals. Thank you.”

The mall’s website says “The Meerkat Meetup” was brought to Fashion Place to lift people’s spirits.

“We’ve partnered with artist collective, Cracking Art, to bring you an awe-inspiring exhibition filled with vibrant-colored meerkat sculptures made of recyclable plastic, inspiring a community-wide conversation about caring for our environment and each other,” the website says. “Discover groups of meerkats standing in harmony, bringing a sense of wonder and togetherness throughout the mall.”

The meerkats are due to be on display through Aug. 28.