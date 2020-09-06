Murray police searching for woman in connection with vehicle burglaries, vandalism

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray detectives are searching for a woman in connection with multiple vehicle burglary and vandalism cases.

“She is frequenting the Fireclay area in northern Murray,” said a Facebook post. “Fireclay avenue is just north of the Deseret Industries at 11 E. 4500 South.”

Officials added: “The camera in one photo makes the female appear heavier than she is but it is the same suspect.”

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 801-840-4000 with any information and reference case number 20C015765.