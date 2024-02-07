Murray police seek info on hit-and-run driver who struck, killed bicyclist

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Murray are asking for information on a fatal hit-and-run incident Thursday that killed a bicyclist in his 50s.

A statement from police says the collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. near 1100 East and 5600 South. The bicyclist is believed to have been westbound at the time he was hit.

“Investigators have interviewed involved parties and witnesses on scene, but are looking for a driver of a blue Toyota hatchback that was seen leaving the area of the accident,” the statement says. “The vehicle will have front-end damage and it is likely the driver knew their vehicle struck something in the roadway.

“Anyone (who was) in the area at the time of the accident and believes they saw something or were perhaps unknowingly involved, please contact Murray Police at 801-840-4000. Investigators would like to speak to all those involved.

“The bicyclist who was struck died at the hospital. The family has asked for privacy and requests that we not disclose his identity.”