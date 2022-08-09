Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week.

Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.

He was last seen at the Murray Post Office, 4989 S. State St. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes and a blue cap.

He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 174 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

“If you have seen Victor please contact Murray Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR22-26950.”