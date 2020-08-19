Murray police seek person of interest after bank robbery

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery.

“Murray Police are attempting to identify the male in the these photos,” said a tweet from the police department. “He is a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred yesterday 08/18/2020 at 11:30 a.m.”

In surveillance photos, the man is wearing a black and white baseball cap, sunglasses, a red bandanna around his face, a pale yellow T-shirt that appears to say “Beer House” on the back, gray and white plaid shorts and black sneakers. He has a tattoo just below the knee on his left leg.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is asked to call Det. Mark Mehrer at 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C015064.