MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Murray City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance camera during a bank robbery.

The robbery happened Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 4920 S. State St.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000. The case reference number is 20C020380.