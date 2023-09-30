Murray police seek suspect in fatal hit and run

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was left for dead Friday night in Murray, police said, struck by a driver who then fled.
The 9:45 p.m. fatality Friday came on 900 E and 6300 S., Kristin Reardon, Murray City Police Department public information officer, said online. “Witnesses say that the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a newer model Nissan Frontier with a roof rack.”
The impact broke the passenger side headlight, she said, the victim walking south of a cross walk in the northbound lanes when hit. Police are working to identify the driver and vehicle and seek the public’s help..
A Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is working on the case. Victim information was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-35447.