Murray police seek suspect in fatal hit and run

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was left for dead Friday night in Murray, police said, struck by a driver who then fled.

The 9:45 p.m. fatality Friday came on 900 E and 6300 S., Kristin Reardon, Murray City Police Department public information officer, said online. “Witnesses say that the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a newer model Nissan Frontier with a roof rack.”

The impact broke the passenger side headlight, she said, the victim walking south of a cross walk in the northbound lanes when hit. Police are working to identify the driver and vehicle and seek the public’s help..

A Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is working on the case. Victim information was not released pending notification of next of kin.