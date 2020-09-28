Murray police seek suspect who robbed smoke shop at gunpoint

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple police agencies responded to a report of an armed robbery late Sunday night at Puff City in Murray.

Sgt. Ross Huff, with the Murray Police Department, said a man entered the business, at 4901 S. State St., at about 10:30 p.m. and brandished a black handgun. He robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and was last seen fleeing east on foot.

Officers set up a containment area, and a K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but the suspect was not located.

Huff said the man was dressed all in black, wearing a hoodie, a mask and gloves. He was about 5 feet 7 inches tall and appeared to be Caucasian.

Anyone who has any information that could help identify this suspect is asked to call Murray police at 801-840-4000.