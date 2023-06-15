Murray police seek tips after fatal rollover, ID victim

MURRAY, Utah, June 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have identified a 19-year-old man killed Tuesday in a rollover crash that left another man critically injured.

Officers also are seeking information on another vehicle that was involved.

The accident was reported at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday of this week. Officers responded to the scene, at 5460 South and State Street.

The man who died in the accident was Abdulhameed “Abdul” Y. Alzouabi, of Midvale, says a statement issued Thursday by the Murray City Police Department.

“The other driver, a 73-year-old, male resident of Murray, remains in extremely critical condition at a local hospital.

“Police detectives are actively investigating this accident and the events surrounding it. Detectives are seeking additional information related to the driver of a white Mercedes GL, that was also involved in the crash. If the driver and/or any witnesses to this vehicle’s involvement could contact Murray City Police, it would be appreciated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capes at 801-264-2538 or [email protected] The case number is MR23-21392.