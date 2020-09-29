Murray police warn of scam notifying individuals of ‘missed court date’

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are warning of a scam where individuals are being notified of an alleged missed court date.

“We have been made aware of an individual or individuals who are contacting people leaving messages stating that they are several different employees of the police department and that they have missed a court appearance,” said a Facebook post from Murray PD. “We believe this to be a scam attempt by unknown persons. Please note that Murray City Police Department does not contact persons by phone if they have missed a court date.”

Should you receive a phone call of this nature report it to Murray PD dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Salt Lake City police also warned of a phone scam Tuesday.