Murray robbery suspect turns himself in a half-hour later

MURRAY, Utah, April 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily — A hold-up man knocked off a convenience store Thursday night at gunpoint.

Then apparently felt bad about it. The suspect fled on foot, apparently successfully, after the robbery of the Chevron Top Stop at 1284 Vine Street.

“He got away with cash and cigarettes,” said Kristin Reardon, Murray Police Department public information officer.

The adult male lives nearby with his mother, she said, and he made it home. “Then he called dispatch and turned himself in, just basically said ‘I did it,'” Reardon said.

The confession came some 30 minutes after the hold-up, dispatched at 6:32 p.m. He brandished an air-soft handgun, which shoots BBs or pellets, Reardon said, and duplicate a real handgun but are typically manufactured in bright colors so as not to appear so authentic.

The suspect painted his black, she said. “It’s still considered a firearm in the commission of a crime.”