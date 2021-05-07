Murray rollover involving 4 car sends 3 to hospital; UTA officer unhurt

MURRAY, Utah, May 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A violent four-vehicle accident Thursday night in Murray sent three people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

The accident, which happened at about 11 p.m. at 4500 S. State, involved a brown pickup truck, a white SUV, a black Corvette and a UTA officer’s vehicle.

“Tonight, there was a four-car accident where a white SUV was traveling south through the intersection, the intersection a brown pickup truck was going east through the intersection,” Murray Police Sgt. Alisha Richmond said at the scene. “We’re not sure who ran a red light, but it appears the white vehicle was going at a high rate of speed.

“The brown truck hit the white vehicle on the passenger side, which cause that vehicle to go northbound into oncoming traffic, and it hit a black Corvette head on and then flipped over it.”

The driver of the white SUV is in critical condition, Richmond said. The driver and passenger of the Corvette were also transported to an area hospital to be checked out, but their injuries appeared to be less serious.

The fourth vehicle was that of the Utah Transit Authority officer, whose car was behind the Corvette when it was hit. The force of the impact pushed the Corvette into the officer’s car, causing him to exclaim “I’ve been hit” over his police radio. His injuries were not serious, Richmond said.