‘Music & the Spoken Word’ returns as live broadcast after 19 months

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — After 19 months, The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square will return to live weekly broadcasts of “Music & the Spoken Word” starting Sunday.

The Choir’s last live broadcast was on March 8, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the performing group says.

Previously recorded broadcasts have been airing to continue the Choir’s 93-year-old tradition of continuous broadcasts.

“Sunday’s broadcast is titled ‘Our “Songs of Loudest Praise,”‘ the statement says.

“All the music—from ‘Glory to God on High’ to ‘Now Thank We All Our God’— was selected to show gratitude for our blessings.”

New music premiering on the broadcast includes “We Thank Thee, Lord, for This New Day,” Rick Elliott’s organ solo “Praise and Thanksgiving” and “Tuya Es La Gloria,” a Latin American melody.

“This selection was placed on the program to recognize the expanding influence of the Choir’s Latin American audiences,” the Tabernacle Choir announcement says. “The broadcast finishes with ‘Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,’ a signature piece for the Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performed on the last live broadcast before the pandemic.”

The Choir’s broadcast will originate from the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. Choir members will not have a public audience for their Sunday performances until at least after the beginning of 2022.

Viewers and listeners can find the broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time Sundays on the following sites: TheTabernacleChoir.org, the Choir’s YouTube channel, the Choir’s Facebook page, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, KSL-TV Channel 5, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM and 1160 AM), BYUtv, BYUradio, Classical 89 (89.1 FM), The Tabernacle Choir, BYUtv, KSL NewsRadio and KSL-TV apps.

To watch after the live broadcast, go to the Choir’s website under the Music & the Spoken Word menu, or go to the Choir’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. Use this link to connect to the most recent episode.

The Choir is also debuting a new logo, which appears below.