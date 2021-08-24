Musical duo Louis the Child to require vaccine card or negative COVID test for upcoming Ogden show

OGDEN, Utah, Aug.23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Musical duo Louis The Child will require either a vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter their sold-out concert at the Ogden Twilight 2021 series this weekend.

In an email sent to ticket holders, the series said that the duo will either require proof or vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The email says: “Should this be required at other Ogden Twilight Concerts Series dates, we’ll inform you in a timely manner. We’re supporting these requests to ensure national artists can continue to tour safely, and so our music community and economy can experience a stable recovery. These requirements will be mandatory.”

Officials say children under 12 are exempt from this mandate and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The move follows other venues in town that are requiring a vaccine card to enter events, including Salt Lake Acting Company, The State Room and The Commonwealth Room.