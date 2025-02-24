Musk, Trump ultimatum aimed at federal employees stirs concern among Utah workers, prompts response from Sen. John Curtis

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A weekend demand notice by Elon Musk, threatening the jobs of millions of federal employees, is stirring deep anxiety among thousands of Utah breadwinners and their families, even prompting a response from Republican Sen. John Curtis.

The Saturday night threat, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, told federal employees to respond to an email “requesting to understand what they got done last week,” effectively forcing workers to justify their employment.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s post was followed two hours later by an unsigned email sent to federal workers from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) with the subject line header: “What did you do last week?” The email then instructs employees to provide approximately “5 bullet points of what you accomplished last week and CC your manager.”

The OPM email gives employees until 11:59 p.m. EST Monday to respond.

The weekend broadsiding not only stunned federal workers, it also appeared to catch the leadership of federal agencies by surprise, a number of whom have told their employees not to respond to Musk’s online demand.

Among the agencies whose employees have been instructed to not reply are the FBI, CIA, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Security Agency.

FBI Director Kash Patel sent employees an email, obtained by CNN, saying: “The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

Despite the agency redirects, President Trump doubled down on an earlier weekend statement posted on Truth Social, in which he encouraged Musk to keep going in his quest to reduce the federal payroll. “ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!”

Sunday night, Trump went so far as to belittle government workers in a second Truth Social post, featuring a befuddled Sponge Bob Square Pants in the role of a federal worker struggling to respond to the OPM checklist. Under a header titled ‘Got Done Last Week’ an exasperated Sponge Bob mulls five responses, “Cried about Trump. Cried about Elon. Made it into the office for once. Read some emails. Cried about Trump and Elon some more.”

Utah’s junior senator, John Curtis, took exception to the tone of the aggressive job-cutting campaign in a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“If I could say one thing to Elon Musk, it’s please put a dose of compassion in this. These are real people. These are real lives. These are mortgages. It’s a false narrative to say we have to cut and be cruel to do it as well,” Curtis said. “It’s not unusual in a corporate setting to have people report and explain what they’re doing, especially if they’re working from home, but I will double down on the fact that we don’t need to be so cold and hard, and let’s put a little compassion and dignity in this as well.”

The anxiety being felt by Utah’s federal employees, including the estimated 26,555 who work in the 1st Congressional District represented by GOP Congressman Blake Moore, appeared evident in responses to a social media post, announcing a “telephone” town hall meeting Moore will be hosting Tuesday.

“Losing government jobs should be last on Trump’s agenda,” wrote Rosalita Toberez. “I hope you agree. What can we do? What are you going to do? How many of your constituents have lost their jobs as of today?”

“I’d like you to consider scheduling an in person town hall meeting, so we can address the current political climate we are in and how the expected firing of 1,000 IRS employees will affect Utahns,” wrote Cindy Klepacz.

“You support 1000’s of Utahns losing their jobs,” said Facebook commenter John Barnhill. “Hopefully, next year, you will lose yours.”

Monday morning, it appeared hackers answered the mocking tone of President Trump’s Sponge Bob messaging, using artificial intelligence to create a video depicting Mr. Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet.

The AI video was reportedly shown on monitors throughout the Washington, D.C. headquarters for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where at-home workers had been ordered to return Monday.

The video was first reported by independent journalist Marisa Kabas, who posted the video on BlueSky.

“Building staff couldn’t figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs,” Kabas said, citing an anonymous HUD source.

This morning at Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HQ in DC as mandatory return to office began, this video played on loop for ~5 mins on screens throughout the building, per agency source.Building staff couldn’t figure out how to turn it off so sent people to every floor to unplug TVs. — Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T14:51:30.171Z