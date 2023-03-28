Must see: Natural Utah avalanche video, plus alert

PROVO, Utah, Mar. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center posted a startling video on social media of a large, but benign Mt. Timpanagos natural avalanche.

And they posted an avalanche alert, since the phenomena can kill as well as entertain.

“A large natural powdercloud avalanche from the “Middle Finger” on Timpanogos in the Provo area mountains,” the center captioned the 38-second video in describing Monday’s show-stopper, which injured no one. “Avalanche debris stopped in the dry lakes area adjacent to the ski area, but the dust cloud carried for hundreds of yards.”

Earlier in the day they also posted an avalanche alert on their website, noting avalanche danger is considerable to high (Ogden) all along the Wasatch Front, which is just short of their highest warning of extreme danger.