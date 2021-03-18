Myton man arrested after fatally shooting friend during altercation, police say

MYTON, Utah, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Myton man has been arrested after he fatally shot a friend during an altercation, police say.

A probable cause statement from the 8th District Court of Duchesne County said Keith Nelson Broadwater, 46, is facing charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

On Thursday at 12:54 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to a gunshot incident at 120 East 100 North in Myton, the statement said.

“I arrived moments later and learned that a male subject identified as Keith Broadwater got into an argument with another male subject, and that argument escalated to Keith shooting the victim in the body.” the statement said. “The gunshot injury was reported to be in the body center mass area of the victim.”

The victim died as a result of the injury, the statement said. A gun was seized at the scene.

Broadwater contacted central dispatch shortly after the incident and stated he shot his friend.

“It was reported that Keith had been drinking all day,” the statement said. “It was also reported to me that Keith had the odor of alcohol coming from his person.”

Broadwater was ordered to be released with conditions.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.