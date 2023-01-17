NAACP honors Liberty Bike Squad with First Responder Award for service to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Bike Squad on Monday received the NAACP First Responder Award for exemplary law enforcement service in 2022.

The Liberty Bike Squad, led by Sgt. Allen Christensen, made 175 felony arrests, recovered 52 occupied stolen vehicles, and seized 11 firearms, more than 6,550 grams of illegal narcotics and at least $8,000 in asset forfeiture, according the police department.

“This award is greatly appreciated and highlights the dedication of the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Our bike squads are instrumental to our department and community,” Chief Mike Brown said in a news release.

“With energy, passion and intentionality, the Liberty Bike Squad addresses the evolving needs — no matter the size — of our community and helps to support our overall mission of keeping our city safe and thriving.”

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Jared Gilbert highlighted the Liberty Bike Squad’s efforts seizing illegally possessed firearms and locating stolen vehicles.

“While the number of crimes prevented by a recovered gun can’t be measured, anything done to reduce gun violence in our community will have a considerable impact,” Gilbert said.

“I cannot imagine what I would do if I woke up and my car was gone. Everyday tasks like going to the grocery store, going to work, or dropping off kids at school become problematic and burdensome for victims of car theft. The Liberty Bike Squad works to minimize disruption to victims by recovering stolen cars and holding offenders accountable,” he said.

The NAACP First Responder Award is presented each year to individuals or groups of first responders for outstanding community service, actions of valor on or off duty or exemplary law enforcement service.

In 2021, three Salt Lake City police officers received the NAACP First Responder Award.