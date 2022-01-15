Naked man unconscious in Hobble Creek Canyon as rescuers work to bring him to safety

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A rescue operation is going on Friday night in Hobble Creek Canyon, after a man ran from Utah County Sheriff’s deputies, removed his clothing, and was in the river.

The man’s vehicle was found abandoned at Left Fork in the canyon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told Gephardt Daily at 6 p.m. that the man was breathing but unconscious, and is suffering from hypothermia.

Rescuers are trying to get the man out of the canyon by helicopter, but “it isn’t working so far,” Cannon said.

It hasn’t been disclosed why deputies were pursuing the man, and Cannon said officials are “not sure if substances were involved” in the man’s condition.

“The good news is that hypothermia is one of the easier things to recover from,” Cannon said.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.