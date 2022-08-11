Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office.

Gene Bugler, 75, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W. 4000 North, said Lt. Josh Gard, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, which contracts for Farr West law enforcement services.

Bugler had been cycling on an adjacent trail then took to the roadway of 4000 North in the 11 a.m. incident, Gard said. Traveling eastbound, Bugler was struck in a westbound lane.

“We’re talking to the driver and it’s still an active investigation,” he told Gephardt Daily. Further details were not being released due to the active nature of the ongoing investigation.