Names released of pilots killed in Feb. 7 Grand County crash

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have released the names of the pilots who died in the Feb. 7 crash of a small jet in Grand County.

The pilot and co-pilot were alone in the craft when it went down in a rural area of the county, police said at the time.

“We here at the Grand County County Sheriff’s Office wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the two pilots that perished in the plane crash last Wednesday,” the sheriff’s office said Friday night.

“The names of the pilots were Paul Michael Berliner and Darrin Du Ray Towe. At this time the National Transportation Safety Board has taken over on the entirety of the investigation of this tragic event.”

The crash was dispatched at 11:53 a.m. that day, the sheriff’s office said, the jet going down in a remote area near the Colorado border. The plane was a chartered aircraft that was en route to Tacoma , Washington, from the Grand Junction Regional Airport.