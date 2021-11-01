Naples City Police Chief Andrew Cox remembered for ‘valiant service,’ selflessness

NAPLES, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Naples Police Chief Drew Cox, who served the population in the Uintah County town of about 2,700 residents, has a died, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff Office.

Cox’s death also was confirmed by the Uintah County Dispatch office. No cause or date of death has been shared at this time.

Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker released a statement Sunday afternoon on Facebook in tribute to Cox.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Naples City Police Chief Drew Cox,” it says. “Chief Cox was a very savvy and trusted officer who served Duchesne County valiantly for many years as a member of the Sheriff’s office.

“His expertise and knowledge of K9 training and handling was well known, highly admired and much sought after. Chief Cox was instrumental in developing K9 programs for many agencies in our area. He was also a well known and highly respected officer who selflessly shared his expertise as an educator for the UBTech Post Academy.

“His death is a tremendous loss for local law enforcement agencies and leaves a huge hole in our hearts. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Stephanie, and family. Chief Andrew Cox is an officer who will be forever missed and never forgotten.”

Naples is just southeast of Vernal, a small city with roughly four times the population.