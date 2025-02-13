Nashville country music tradition coming to Herriman; Redemption Bar & Grill hosts songwriter’s dinner with Whitney Lusk, Chelsey Stallings, Cody Robbins

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Redemption Bar & Grill is bringing a popular Nashville music tradition to Herriman Saturday with a songwriters’ dinner, allowing patrons to hear the stories of how artists brought popular songs to life.

“In Nashville, they’re called writers’ rounds,” said Chelsey Stallings, a Utah native and Nashville resident who is heading home to perform at the event.

“They happen every night in Nashville and different venues, with three or four of us on stage, and we share songs that we’ve written and the stories behind the songs that we’ve written.”

Besides Stallings, singer/songwriters sharing acoustic version of their songs and the stories behind them at Redemption will be:

Utah County’s Whitney Lusk, who often works in Nashville, and has sold out both of her recent Redemption concerts; and whose recent releases include “As Good as it Gets,” and “All My Girls.”

And Cody Robbins, a northern Utah singer known for songs including “Demons that Ain’t Mine” and “Circles Around You.”

Whitney Lusk is shown in this photo from Whitney Lusk Music

And as for singer/songwriter Stallings, her songs include “Give Him the Reins,” “Long Forgotten Daughter” and “I’m a Mess.”

Stallings, who is also a mother, horse trainer and in-demand music co-writer, has sometimes appeared in three or four writers’ rounds a week in Nashville.

Chelsey Stallings is shown in a provided photo

“And sometimes we’re on stage with hit writers, so you’ll hear really popular songs, or songs that were number one on the radio. One of my best friends in the world — her name’s Bridgette Tatum — she wrote she’s country for Jason Aldean, and when she does a writers’ round, you’ll hear the stories behind that.

“And then sometimes you’ll hear a brand new songs that nobody’s ever heard before, and maybe in a couple years they’re going to be on the radio. So it’s a really intimate experience with the songwriter, where you get to hear about the process behind the song. And unless someone has been to a writers’ round in Nashville, they usually don’t know what it is,” Stalling said.

“But I have found that once people go to one, they get totally hooked. And it’s, in my opinion, better than concerts a lot of the time,

because it is a little bit more of an intimate experience.”

Singer-songwriters don’t always decide ahead of time which compositions they will talk about and perform acoustically. Lusk, who has performed in multiple writers’ rounds, says she may choose romantic songs because the Redemption writers’ round falls on Saturday, Feb. 15, a day after Valentines Day.

“We’re probably each gonna play like eight songs, because we’re on for two hours,” Lusk said. “I’m gonna be personally playing all the love songs I have, and then maybe a few other random ones I have.

“Each of us will have our acoustic guitars with us, and we’ll just take turns talking and introducing our songs and then playing them,” she said. Lusk has done several writers’ rounds in Utah County, she said.

Whitney Lusk playing a sold out show at Redemption Bar and Grill in Herriman in November 2024

“It’s definitely not as common here as in Nashville. People don’t really know what writers’ rounds are, but we’re trying to make them more of a thing, because they are really cool,”

Tickets, $10, must be purchased in advance, not at the door. They are going fast, and can be found at this link.

Dinner will be available for purchase from Redemption Bar & Grill’s regular menu, with the cost depending on the order.

The 21 and older event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the enclosed patio area on the main floor of Redemption, which is at 3517 W. Maradona Drive, Herriman.

The Herriman hotspot also features an entertainment venue in the basement, a sports bar on the main floor, and a tiki bar on the second floor. For a full entertainment calendar, click here.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.