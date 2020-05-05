National forest officials detail opening dates for canyon areas in south Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials with the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest have issued updated information about opening dates for canyon areas in the south part of Utah County.

In addition to these updates, the Alpine Loop Road is usually opened by Memorial Day weekend, said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Watch for updates when that information is confirmed.

The reopenings are as follows:

Diamond Fork, road open to Springville Crossing. The closure is still in effect for the Three Forks trailhead, 5th water trail, 5th water trailhead, and hot springs area. There is no parking along the Diamond Fork road or in the pull outs.

Nebo Creek Road is open from U.S. Highway 89 to the Beaver Creek Dam trail. It’s closed above that point, due to the culvert wash out that occurred last year.

Sheep Creek Road is open from Spanish Fork Canyon to the Unicorn Ridge gate.

Maple Lake Road, on the Nebo Loop, is open. Maple Bench campground will open May 15.

Nebo Loop Road is open to the gate at the ski lift parking area. Payson Lakes campground is scheduled to open by Memorial Day.

Maple Canyon, above Mapleton, is open for day-use. Whiting Campground is scheduled to open May 15.

Pole Canyon road, south end of the Nebo Loop, is open.

Additional questions can be addressed to the USFS Spanish Fork Ranger District.