National group announces $10,000 reward in Utah bald eagle shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooting of a bald eagle near Cedar City.

“It’s a tragedy that this majestic bald eagle was senselessly gunned down, and the perpetrator needs to be brought to justice,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center, in a Thursday press release announcing the reward. “I hope someone does the right thing and comes forward with information.”

Utah is host to one of the largest wintering populations of bald eagles in the country, and more than 1,200 bald eagles have been counted in the state in recent years, according to the center. “Up to one-third of bald eagles west of the Rocky Mountains overwinter in Utah.”

Bald eagles are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Violations of these laws carry maximum criminal penalties of up to a $250,000 fine and two years in federal prison.

“We are seeking information after a bald eagle was shot near Cedar City earlier this year,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a news release Tuesday asking for the public’s help with its investigation.

The injured eagle was discovered near Cedar City’s 4500 West on Feb. 29, the DWR said.

“Responding conservation officers discovered that the eagle had been shot through the wing with what appeared to be a rifle.

“Unfortunately, the injuries were severe, and it was determined that the eagle would not recover, resulting in it needing to be euthanized.”

Information can be provided in this specific case to Officer Jeremy Butler of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources at (435) 310-0238.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this eagle, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

The Center for Biological Diversity, biologicaldiversity.org,, is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.