National group announces $10,000 reward in Utah bald eagle shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the shooting of a bald eagle near Cedar City.

“It’s a tragedy that this majestic bald eagle was senselessly gunned down, and the perpetrator needs to be brought to justice,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center, in a Thursday press release announcing the reward. “I hope someone does the right thing and comes forward with information.”