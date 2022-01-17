National Park entrance fees waived today for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

UTAH, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — National Parks are celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday with free admission.
More than 400 national parks across the county are participating, including those in Utah. The entrance-fee waver does not cover other park amenities or fees for special services.
If you can’t make it today, there are four other days annually when park admission is free: April 16 (the first day of National Park Week), Aug. 4 (the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act), Sept. 24 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
But if you can make it today, here’s a list of Utah options, with links for more information: Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion National Park.
At Zion, remember that the hike to Angels Landing now requires a permit.
Stuck at home? OK, we know it’s not the same, but this website is always free for virtual visitors.