National Park Service IDs woman found deceased at Arches

MOAB, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has identified the woman whose body was found Saturday at Arches National Park.

The woman was 33-year-old Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek, of Arlington, Virginia.

“The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office,” a NPS statement says. “The cause of death has not been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The body was recovered in the Devils Garden area of the park and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.