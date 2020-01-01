National Park Service to offer 5 free entrance days in 2020

UTAH, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service will offer five free entrance days in 2020.

“Come experience the national parks!” said an NPS news release Wednesday. “On five days in 2020, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.”

The entrance fee-free dates in 2020 are:

Jan. 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 18: First day of National Park Week

Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

“National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day,” the news release said. “The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.”

