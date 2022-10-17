National recall issued for children’s ring sold at dollar stores due to high lead content

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

UTAH, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Consumer Safety Commission has announced a nationwide recall for a type of a children’s ring sold at discount and dollar-type stores.

The rings have a gold-colored band and a fake pearl painted in a variety of colors. They typically sell for about a dollar.

“The metal base of the ring contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban,” the commission statement says. “Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.”

No injuries have been reported, according to the website.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled rings away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on properly disposing of the rings and receive a full refund, says a statement issued by the Salt Lake County Health Department.

To contact U.P. Fashion, email [email protected]  or call 201-438-0908 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays.

