National Weather Service: Heavy rain, hail, 50 mph gusts possible in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a “significant weather advisory for West Central Washington County” on Sunday evening.

National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Gunlock State Park, or 12 miles southeast of Beaver Dam at 6:15 p.m. The storm was moving south at 10 miles per hour.

The advisory warned that nickel-size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Be prepared to take shelter inside a sturdy building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. “Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” NWS said.

The area under the advisory includes Gunlock State Park, Motoqua and Goldstrike.