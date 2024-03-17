National Weather Service issues wind warning for Davis, Weber counties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a strong winds warning for Weber and Davis counties through Sunday afternoon.

Gusts of up to 65 mph in the Park Lane and Weber Canyon areas and up to 55 mph throughout Weber and Davis counties are expected Saturday night, the NWS stated on social media.

Wind gusts are expected to strengthen after 10 p.m. and gradually decrease early Sunday afternoon.

Strong cross winds also may occur on U.S. 89 and Legacy Parkway in Weber, Davis and northern Salt Lake counties, the NWS reported. Those with high-profile vehicles are encouraged to use caution in those areas.

Residents in Weber and Davis counties also are advised to secure outdoor objects, including decorations, garbage cans and trampolines to avoid property damage.