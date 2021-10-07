National Weather Service: Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in northwest Utah

NORTHERN UTAH, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Salt Lake City tweeted Thursday morning that parts of northwest Utah have a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms starting in the afternoon.

The forecast is in place for areas including Wendover, Brigham City, Logan, and Ogden.

There may be strong, gusty winds over 50 mph, small hail and heavy rain, the tweet said.

Storms are likely to move into the Wendover area between 4 and 5 p.m. then into the Wasatch Front between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.