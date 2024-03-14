Dangerous winds up to 85 mph to hit N. Wasatch Front, Cache Valley Thursday and Friday, snow down south

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake forecasters are warning of winds reaching up to 85 mph Thursday and Friday.

In alerts posted on social media just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service SLC office said: ” Attention! NOW is the time to prepare for dangerous downslope winds if you live in prone areas, including portions of the N. Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, and areas E of Price.”

Peak winds are expected mid-day Thursday through Thursday evening, though high winds will persist through Friday morning. N-S oriented roadways, such as I-15 and US-89, can expect crosswinds, the agency warned.

“Similarly, exposed portions of US-6 between Price and Sunnyside can expect strong northeasterly winds between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Crosswinds are expected on N-S oriented roadways.”

WHAT TO DO: “Be sure to secure loose objects TODAY such as trampolines, trash bins, and other outdoor items. If you have plans to travel with a high-profile vehicle, be prepared for cross winds or possible closures.

Additionally, power outages are possible.” Major impacts are expected with easterly downslope winds, especially in portions of Davis and Weber Counties.

The agency said winds of 70 to 85 mph are expected from Kaysville to Bountiful, and 50 – 70 mph in Salt Lake County, eastern Box Elder and Carbon counties.

The state of Utah’s Division of Emergency Management was also sharing warnings Wednesday evening: “Will you be working or driving tomorrow during the downslope winds along the Wasatch Front?

“Watch for @UTHighwayPatrol advisories restricting high profile vehicles and follow these safety tips from @NWSSaltLakeCity.

“Get prep info from our outreach team at beready.utah.gov.”