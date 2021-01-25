National Weather Service warns of dense fog near SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service is warning of dense fog near the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday morning, as well as snow moving into central and southern Utah beginning this evening.

“Be aware of dense fog near the SLC airport and along the east shoreline of the Great Salt Lake,” said a tweet from the NWS Salt Lake City at 9:15 p.m. “Visibility of less than 1/8 of a mile may be encountered through the morning hours. Visibility could change abruptly, in a matter of seconds, while traveling on nearby highways.”

The NWS also tweeted Monday that there is likely to be a significant winter storm that will impact central and southern Utah through Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest snow will fall near south to southeast facing slopes and will include areas such as Kanab, Escalante and Zion National Park, the tweet said.

Winter driving conditions can be expected along many high elevation routes as well as I-15 south of Cedar City to Leeds, State Route 12 from U.S. Highway 89 to Torrey and U.S. Highway 89 south of Interstate 70.

Accumulating snow below 3,000 to 3,500 feet will likely begin this evening, including in the St. George area.

“A significant gradient in snow totals will exist in Washington County with substantially higher amounts above 3,000 to 3,500 feet,” the tweet said.