National Weather Service warns of fire dangers in mountains of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the mountains of southern Utah from noon Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures are expected in the Color Country Mountains, making for critical fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. Southwest winds from 10-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph are expected Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

“Any new fire starts could spread rapidly,” the warning states.

The National Weather Service tweeted some tips Sunday for keeping safe when fire danger is high: