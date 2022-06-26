National Weather Service warns of flash flooding potential; watch issued for southern Utah

UTAH, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning and a flash flood watch for parts of central and southern Utah on Sunday.

The flash flood warning is for an area about three miles east of Escalante, in Garfield County. It is marked in dark red on the map below.

The flood watch is for a much larger area, shown in green on the map below. There is also a hazardous weather warning for all of eastern Utah, marked in beige on the map below.

For an updated version of the map, which is also interactive and can provide forecasts for specific areas, click here.

A graphic (below) with a closeup of the flash flood warning area says people in the area should move immediately to higher ground, and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. To check for updates, visit the National Weather Service SLC Twitter site.

A tweet from Capitol Reef National Park, located north east of the flood warning location, says the NWS flood watch remains in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday.