National Weather Service warns of flash flooding risk at southern Utah national parks, recreation areas

MOAB, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has announced an increased risk of flash flooding this week at southern Utah national parks and recreation areas.

Some slot canyons, dry washes and small streams are expected to experience flash flooding in the following recreation areas, according to the NWS in Salt Lake City:

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Natural Bridges National Monument

Grand Gulch

San Rafael Swell

Zion National Park

“Make sure to check in with local visitor centers or ranger stations before heading out and have a plan if threatening weather approaches,” NWS Salt Lake City tweeted Tuesday.

Moab city officials also issued a flash-flood warning for Mill Creek and Pack Creek on Tuesday evening. The Mill Creek Parkway trails are closed, city officials said.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. “Please stay clear of Mill Creek.”

In Grand County, the Kirby, Shumway, Sunny Acres and Old City Park roads are closed due to the potential for flash flooding.

NWS also issued a flash-flood warning Tuesday evening for the town of Springdale just outside Zion National Park.

Water levels and the rate at which water is flowing can change quickly, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS offered the following tips for anyone caught in a flash flood: