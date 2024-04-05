National Weather Service warns of winter’s return in Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The windy and cooler weather Friday was a prelude to an expected return to winter in northern and central Utah this weekend.

The National Weather Service is Salt Lake City says high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of year. A winter weather advisory also is in effect through 12 a.m. Sunday.

The late-season winter storm will bring significant mountain snow accumulations to northern and central Utah through Saturday evening, according to the NWS. Snow is expected to taper off Friday night but resume Saturday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations across the northern mountains will range from 6 inches to 16 inches, with up to 22 inches in the upper Cottonwood Canyons, according to the NWS.

Valley areas in northern Utah also are expected to receive light accumulations of snow.

Motorists are advised to prepare for winter driving conditions, slow down and allow more time to reach destinations. Those traveling mountain routes also should prepare for traction restrictions.

Several areas in northern Utah and the state’s eastern valleys experienced gusty winds throughout Friday. Gusts of up to 55 mph were expected in the eastern valley areas before tapering off Friday evening, according to the NWS.