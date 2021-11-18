Nationally televised U of U Football game Saturday to salute Military Appreciation Day

We are proud and excited to wear these incredible uniforms this week to honor all the brave men and women who serve this country 🇺🇸@UtesEquipment | #USSSLC pic.twitter.com/RjfPQHOWQA — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The 23rd-ranked Utah Utes will wear special USS Salt Lake City uniforms on Saturday to mark Military Appreciation Day when they welcome third-ranked Oregon to Rice-Eccles Stadium for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

The matchup between the Pac-12’s two division leaders, both with 6-1 conference records, will be nationally televised on ABC, said a news release from U of U Athletics.

“The special uniforms worn by the Utes on Saturday recognize and honor veterans who served on the USS Salt Lake City, and their families,” the news release said. “Among other intricate details that pay tribute to the decorated heavy cruiser that unofficially took part in more combat engagements than any other ship in the WWII Pacific Fleet, the back collar of the uniform bears the ship’s famous nickname, ‘One Ship Fleet.'” To learn more about the history of USS Salt Lake City, click here.

In addition, two U.S. Navy jets will conduct a flyover of the stadium following the national anthem, and the flight crew of the aircraft will be recognized on the field at halftime, the news release said.

The 69th consecutive sellout crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium will see the Utes competing to try to clinch the Pac-12 South with a victory, and attempting to secure the 142nd victory as a head coach in the 17-year career of Kyle Whittingham to become the all-time head coaching wins leader for the Utah Football program. He is currently tied with Ike Armstrong (141-55-15; 1925-49). A limited number of standing room only tickets remain available through the Utah Ticket Office.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and those who arrive early will receive 30 percent off all sales at stadium-operated concession stands from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

In accordance with state law, the University is not requiring attendees of University events to wear masks, or to prove vaccination status. However, consistent with the University’s messaging, Utah Athletics is strongly encouraging fans to wear masks when attending games, in the interests of health and safety, the news release said.

Ticket holders are encouraged to continue to download both their digital game tickets and parking passes to the wallet on their smartphone before leaving for the stadium, using the new digital ticketing and parking procedures this season.

Rides on UTA buses, TRAX and FrontRunner trains are free for ticketholders by displaying a valid game ticket, including the new postgame bus service from the stadium to the Courthouse TRAX station. For more information visit UTA.com.