Nat’l Weather Service issues warnings for flash floods, excessive head, Red Flag conditions in Utah

UTAH, July 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Many areas of Utah, especially parts in the north, central and west areas of the state, are under extreme weather warnings on Wednesday.

On the map above, northwest Utah is shown in dark pink, which indicates an excessive heat warning. Cities effected include Wendover, Dugway, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Brigham City, Snowville, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Sandy.

In brighter/lighter pink is an area under Red Flag Warning, which indicates the likelihood of dry thunderstorm and gusty winds. As of Wednesday afternoon, the warning was projected to be in effect until midnight.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for two areas east of Manti and east of Cedar City. Those remain in effect through at least 4:15 p.m., and would be the result of thunderstorms.

To see an interactive version of the map, which is updated by the National Weather Service as conditions change, visit this link.