Nat’l Weather Service issues warnings

UTAH, May 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued alerts for Utah residents Sunday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for areas including Salt Lake City, West Valley City and Ogden. It lasts until 2:15 p.m. unless renewed.

Winds can reach up to 70 mph, the statement says, and pea-sized hail is possible.

A special warning for the Duchesne, Tabiona and Independence areas is in effect until 2:30 p.m., unless extended. Winds can reach up to 50 mph. No hail is expected.

People in the mentioned areas are advised to seek shelter in a sturdy structure. Anyone who is boating is advised to get off the water.