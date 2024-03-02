Nat’l Weather Service predicts high winds for Utah through Saturday, into Sunday

UTAH, March 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Wind Gusts warning for much of Utah, predicting winds in excess of 65 mph across the valleys of Western and Southern Utah.

The alert will be in effect at least through early Sunday, the NWS page says.

“Strong and gusty winds will increase to these hazardous levels during the day Saturday before decreasing with the passage of a cold front,” the Saturday morning post says.

“This front will cross western Utah Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening and southern Utah Sunday afternoon. “

The alert urges people to be prepared for airborne debris and difficult travel conditions, warning power outages may result from the conditions. Strong crosswinds are expected on east-west rounds, the alert says.

Light objects, such as decorations, garbage cans and trampolines should be secured to avoid property damage.

Graphic by the National Weather Service

As of late Saturday morning, a more general weather prediction map for Utah, posted at the top of this article, showed a high wind warning in eastern and western Utah, with a winter storm warning down the center of the state. To check for an updated map and incoming data, click here.