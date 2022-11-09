Navajo Nation woman sentenced to prison for child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Teresa Red Bird and daughter Ocianna Red Bird, of Montezuma Creek in southeast Utah, have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to felony child abuse.

Teresa Red Bird, 52, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison followed by 36 months of supervised release, says a statement issued by the Department of Justice, District of Utah. Ocianna Red Bird, 23, was sentenced to six months in federal prison followed by 24 months of supervised release, the statement says.

“According to the information contained in the plea agreements, Teresa Red Bird admitted that on numerous occasions, she knowingly and intentionally hit a 14-year-old victim who was living with her and who was under her care; that she failed to ensure that the victim ate properly; and that she caused serious physical injury to the victim,” the statement says.

“Ocianna Red Bird admitted to knowingly and intentionally hitting, confining, and withholding food, from the same 14-year-old victim who was living in her mother’s home. Ocianna Red Bird also admitted that she was aware that her conduct caused serious physical injury to the victim.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tad May from the District of Utah and was investigated by the Navajo Nation Police and the FBI.