Navajo PD looking for woman missing from Chilchinbeto, Arizona

CHILCHINBETO, Arizona, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Navajo Police Department is searching for a woman missing from Chilchinbeto, Arizona.

Kimberlena Yellowhair, 34, was last seen by her family leaving Chilchinbeto Estates in Chilchinbeto on the afternoon of Oct. 6, said a Facebook post from Navajo PD.

She was last seen wearing a plain black shirt with no print and faded blue jeans.

If you have seen Yellowhair, or if you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at 928-697-5600.