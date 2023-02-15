NBA announces acts for All-Star game, related events, include Post Malone, Jewel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Basketball Association has announced a list of acts scheduled for the NBA All-Star game and related events.

Prior to Sunday tip-off, global superstar and part-time Utah resident Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft (6:30 p.m. locally), and actor Vin Diesel will welcome fans to the evening.

After the performance, the NBA family will honor LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will begin at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The game is scheduled to air on TNT.

Payson native Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and JUNO Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

Halftime headliners will be Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy; 2023 Grammy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems; and rapper and singer Rema.

The halftime will have Afrobeats-themed performances, the NBA statement says.

Friday

On Friday before the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game, Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the U.S. national anthem. That game will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, and is also set to play on TNT.

The Bonner family will also perform the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice.”