Nearly 1.4K Rocky Mountain Power clients without power in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Centerville Police Department has notified residents that 1,380 Rocky Mountain Power customers in that city are without power.

“Outages will likely extend to about 8 p.m.,” the tweet says. “Five traffic lights are on generator power.”

A notice on Rocky Mountain Power’s Utah outage page says there are actually multiple outages, and that crews are on the scene. The outage was first reported at 3:30 p.m., the notice says.

No cause of the outage has been revealed.

To check for updates, click the RMP site.