Nearly $20M in improvements planned for Upper Mill Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Nearly $20 million in improvements are being planned for Upper Mill Creek Canyon.

Salt Lake County received $15.3 million in funding, with a local match of $4.2 million required, through the Federal Lands Access Program to make needed improvements to the upper 4.5 miles of Mill Creek Canyon Road between Big Water Trailhead and the Winter Gate, said a news release from Salt Lake County.

An open house will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with project information stations at Millcreek City Hall at 3330 S. 1300 East.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to obtain this huge investment for Mill Creek Canyon; it’s treasured by people all across Salt Lake County, and I urge residents to provide feedback on the thoughtful improvements proposed by our staff and partners,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

Representatives from the Federal Highways Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, the USDA Forest Service, and local project team members will be available to answer questions about these Mill Creek Canyon improvements from the public during the open house.

“The Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division has years of expertise designing and constructing similar roadways to provide access to public lands in scenic and challenging terrain,” Bekee Hotze, district ranger for the Salt Lake Ranger District, said.

“They will assist the project partners in improving access and safety in the canyon, while preserving its natural and historical characteristics, so that public may continue to experience and enjoy National Forest System lands in Mill Creek Canyon.”

Improvements will prioritize safety and access through roadway, crosswalks, and parking area enhancements, as well as the enhancement of users’ recreational experience through improved signs and informational wayfinding.

Other improvements will also be completed that are not a part of the FLAP funding, including picnic area parking and trailheads.

“Mill Creek Canyon is our ‘back yard’ here in the City of Millcreek,” Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said. “We are excited to partner with Salt Lake County and the U.S. Forest Service to provide much needed transportation improvements while maintaining the character of this beautiful recreational gem. With our population booming, it is imperative that we address access and safety in the canyon. We are happy that we have the opportunity that this FLAP grant will provide to improve this special place.”

Public input provided between Nov. 9 and Dec. 9 will be considered by the project partners during the initial design of the improvement project. Feedback can be submitted by completing a paper form at the open house on Nov. 9 or online at the project website here.