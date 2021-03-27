Neighbor alerts firefighters to smoke, crew knocks down Avenues fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An alert neighbor smelled smoke, banged on a resident’s door, then summoned the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the scene early Friday evening.

Crews responded to the call, at about 6:45 p.m., and arrived at the residence, in the 400 block of 1st Avenue.

“A call came in, a neighbor, pretty alert, said they smelled smoke coming from the neighbor’s apartment, and banged the door, couldn’t find anyone there,” Battalion Chief, Ryan Mellor, Salt Lake City Fire Department told reporters at the scene.

“No answer, so they called it in, and our crew showed up. You would have never known there was a fire out here on the outside. No smoke came out or anything like that. But up in the window, up above and behind, they were able to see some glowing up there.”

The fire was contained to the room it started in, Mellor said.

“Crews got out here really fast and knocked this out really quick. So no injuries, room of contact, that’s about it.”

Crews have made contact with the resident, Mellor said. As of about 8:10 p.m., investigators had just arrived on the scene, and no fire cause had been identified, Mellor said.