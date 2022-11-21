Neighbors asked to shelter in place while police investigate shots fired inside Herriman home

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked residents in a Herriman neighborhood to shelter in place while officers investigate reports of fired shots inside a home Sunday.

Herriman police responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West, where a man with a rifle “has fired shots inside his residence,” according to a 5:54 p.m. tweet.

The man “has only threatened himself so far,” police said.

“Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place in the basement if possible,” the tweet states.

A SWAT team is en route to the scene, police said.

