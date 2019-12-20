Nephi home ‘total loss’ after early morning fire

NEPHI, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from multiple agencies had their hands full early Friday morning after fire broke out in a home in Nephi.

Nephi Fire Chief Kurtis Park told Gephardt Daily the blaze was first reported at about midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found the roof of single family structure engulfed in flames.

A woman who lived inside the home had noticed the fire and managed to get out, as well as move vehicles parked next to the home, Park said.

According to Park, the fire was burning in the attic area, making it difficult to fight.

After about 90 minutes, the roof collapsed inside the home, which appeared to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, although it appeared to have start in a kitchen area, possibly near a fireplace.

Investigators for the Utah State Fire Marshall’s Office were expected to be on scene Friday morning.

Crews from three agencies took part in the battling the 2-alarm fire, including firefighters from Nephi, Mona and Levan. Juab County EMS, Nephi City Police, Juab County Sheriff’s Office, Nephi City Utility’s and Central Utah 911 dispatchers.

A ladder truck and three engines were ultimately called to the scene.

In addition to battling the blaze, firefighters also had to brave the elements.

Temperatures in the area dipped into the teens overnight, with a mild breeze making it feel like single digits.

One firefighter was examined for injuries after slipping and falling on ice. He was checked out on the scene and allowed to return to duty.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.